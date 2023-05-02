Cindy Lou Vaugh
FESTUS – Cindy Lou Vaugh, age 63, of Festus, passed away Wednesday April 26, 2023, in Panama City, Florida. She was born July 2, 1959, in Farmington, Missouri, the daughter of the late Donna (nee Reed) and Oscar Govreau.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen E. Vaugh; sons, Christopher (fiancé Shawna Theel) Vaugh of Hillsboro, Missouri, and Zachary (Kristen) Vaugh of Festus; brothers, Jerry (Debbie) Govreau of Desloge, Missouri, Michael (Charlon) Govreau of Festus, and Daniel (Theresa) Govreau of Farmington, Missouri; and grandchildren, Kaleen Vaugh, Welker Vaugh, Grey Vaugh, Arianna Theel, Victor Theel, Heaven Theel, and Malachi Theel.
Cindy had received her associate degree in nursing in 1992 from Jefferson College. In 2011, she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Central Methodist University and finished her education by earning a certificate as a Nurse Paralegalegal Nurse Consultant in 2021. Cindy retired from nursing in 2006 after working in the Emergency Department, Hospice, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, and Nursing Education. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Festusrystal City, a former board member for the Jefferson County Health Department, current member on the Joachim Plattin Ambulance District board of directors, a member of the Red Hat Society, and a current member of the First Class Scraps Scrapbooking Club. Cindy was married to her husband Stephen for 46 years. She loved spending time with family and friends. She loved to travel, attend football games in St. Louis, shopping, and had the deepest love for her family and grandchildren.
Visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12 noon Thursday May 4, 2023, at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus, officiated by Deacon Jim Rhives of Festus. Memorials in Cindy's memory are preferred to Backstoppers Inc.
