Cindy had received her associate degree in nursing in 1992 from Jefferson College. In 2011, she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Central Methodist University and finished her education by earning a certificate as a Nurse Paralegalegal Nurse Consultant in 2021. Cindy retired from nursing in 2006 after working in the Emergency Department, Hospice, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, and Nursing Education. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Festusrystal City, a former board member for the Jefferson County Health Department, current member on the Joachim Plattin Ambulance District board of directors, a member of the Red Hat Society, and a current member of the First Class Scraps Scrapbooking Club. Cindy was married to her husband Stephen for 46 years. She loved spending time with family and friends. She loved to travel, attend football games in St. Louis, shopping, and had the deepest love for her family and grandchildren.