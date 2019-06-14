{{featured_button_text}}
PARK HILLS -- Cindy Marie Howell of Park Hills was born August 26, 1979, in Festus to Jacqueline (Goforth) Howell and the late Otis Howell. She departed this life June 12, 2019, at the age of 39 years.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Otis and Lillie Howell, Robert Goforth, George Minks, Roger Wilburn, and Kenneth Singer; and her nephew, Scotty Howell II.

Cindy is survived by her children, Christina Howell, John Howell, and Tyler Howell; step-daughter, Ashely Stivers; step-son, J.D Stivers; grandchildren, Iris, Trinity, and Onna; mother, Jacqueline Howell; grandmothers, Jenna King, and Patricia Goforth; brother, Scotty Howell; nieces, Katie Howell, and Chloe Howell. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Coplin Funeral Home.

