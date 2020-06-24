Cindy Porter
FARMINGTON – Cindy Porter, of Farmington, passed away on June 21 at the age of 63. Memorial service to be held Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m. at Camp Penuel in Ironton. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

