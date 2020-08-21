Clara Hale

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clara Janette ‘Mickey' Hale

FESTUS – Clara Janette “Mickey” Hale of Festus, and formerly of St. Louis, passed away August 20, 2020, at Crystal Oaks in Festus at the age of 89. She was born at Bethesda Hospital in St. Louis on Christmas Day of 1930 to the late James Edward and Beulah Jane (Clay) Harrington. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Hale and a sister, Ellen Caroline Odell.

Mickey grew up in Farmington where she graduated from Farmington High School. She furthered her education at Lee College in Cleveland, Tennessee, and Southeast State University at Cape Girardeau with a degree in Education. Mickey then achieved a Master's degree in education from Webster University. She taught 3rd and 5th grades in Farmington and Hillsboro, Missouri, where she retired in 1985. She was an avid reader who enjoyed novels and reading the St. Louis Post Dispatch. After retirement she enjoyed watching the birds in the back-yard woods along with her two miniature poodles, Dolly and Darla.