Clara Hale
Clara Hale

Clara Janette ‘Mickey' Hale

FESTUS – Clara Janette “Mickey” Hale of Festus, and formerly of St. Louis, passed away August 20, 2020, at Crystal Oaks in Festus at the age of 89. She was born at Bethesda Hospital in St. Louis on Christmas Day of 1930 to the late James Edward and Beulah Jane (Clay) Harrington. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Hale and a sister, Ellen Caroline Odell.

Mickey grew up in Farmington where she graduated from Farmington High School. She furthered her education at Lee College in Cleveland, Tennessee, and Southeast State University at Cape Girardeau with a degree in Education. Mickey then achieved a Master's degree in education from Webster University. She taught 3rd and 5th grades in Farmington and Hillsboro, Missouri, where she retired in 1985. She was an avid reader who enjoyed novels and reading the St. Louis Post Dispatch. After retirement she enjoyed watching the birds in the back-yard woods along with her two miniature poodles, Dolly and Darla.

Survivors include her daughter, Jody Fernandez of St. Louis, Missouri; son, Daniel (Gloria) Williams of New London, Missouri; and son, Gary Williams of Imperial, Missouri; sisters: Barbara Edwina “Eddie” (the late Dan) Alcorn, Eva (Ronnie) Simms and Beulah Ann (David) McCreery; grandchildren: Daniel (Stacee) Fernandez, Robin (Geffen) Liberman, Amy Fernandez, Cory Fernandez, Carrie (Brad) Bisgard, Kellina Williams, Ian Williams; great-grandchildren: Mia, Mason, Fletcher, Forrest, Leia, Jake, Adrian, Elliott, Salem, Gideon and Zoe and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She would ask for any donations to go to the Audubon Society in lieu of flowers. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

