Clara Hale

Clara Janette ‘Mickey' Hale
FESTUS – Clara Janette “Mickey” Hale of Festus, and formerly of St. Louis, passed away August 20, 2020, at Crystal Oaks in Festus at the age of 89. She was born at Bethesda Hospital in St. Louis on Christmas Day of 1930 to the late James Edward and Beulah Jane (Clay) Harrington. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Hale and a sister, Ellen Caroline Odell.
Mickey grew up in Farmington where she graduated from Farmington High School. She furthered her education at Lee College in Cleveland, Tennessee, and Southeast State University at Cape Girardeau with a degree in Education. Mickey then achieved a Master's degree in education from Webster University. She taught 3rd and 5th grades in Farmington and Hillsboro, Missouri, where she retired in 1985. She was an avid reader who enjoyed novels and reading the St. Louis Post Dispatch. After retirement she enjoyed watching the birds in the back-yard woods along with her two miniature poodles, Dolly and Darla.
Survivors include her daughter, Jody Fernandez of St. Louis, Missouri; son, Daniel (Gloria) Williams of New London, Missouri; and son, Gary Williams of Imperial, Missouri; sisters: Barbara Edwina “Eddie” (the late Dan) Alcorn, Eva (Ronnie) Simms and Beulah Ann (David) McCreery; grandchildren: Daniel (Stacee) Fernandez, Robin (Geffen) Liberman, Amy Fernandez, Cory Fernandez, Carrie (Brad) Bisgard, Kellina Williams, Ian Williams; great-grandchildren: Mia, Mason, Fletcher, Forrest, Leia, Jake, Adrian, Elliott, Salem, Gideon and Zoe and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She would ask for any donations to go to the Audubon Society in lieu of flowers. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.