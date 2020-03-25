Claude Eugene Stotler

BONNE TERRE -- Claude Stotler, 89, of Bonne Terre, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his residence. Claude was born August 27, 1930, to the late William “Bill” and Gertrude (Thorton) Stotler in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Claude attended First Baptist Church of Bonne Terre and was a member of The American Legion Post #83. He served our country in The United States Army and was a Korean War veteran. Claude enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Claude was preceded in death by his sons, David Wayne Stotler, Glenwood “Steve” Campbell, and Michael Stotler in infancy.

Claude is survived by his wife, Mildred (Reed) Stotler; son, Ron Campbell and wife Sally; daughters, Joann Rose and Rebecca Sectran; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and sister, Madeline Johnston.

Visitation will be private, Friday, March 27, 2020, from 10 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with Pastor Alan David officiating. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

