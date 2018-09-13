Subscribe for 17¢ / day
DE SOTO -- Clayton Alexander Rosener age 18 of DeSoto, Missouri, entered into eternal rest September 11, 2018, in Festus, Missouri. Born in Festus March 5, 2000 to his father Alexander Rosener and mother Heidi (Nicholson) Chance. Clayton was a Festus High School student in his senior year. He also attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic School as well as being a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in DeSoto. He enjoyed playing several seasons of football, baseball and soccer; as well as strength training and carpentry. Clayton had planned to enlist in the Marine Corps following high school.

His is survived by his loving family, father, Alexander (Jennifer) Rosener of DeSoto; mother, Heidi Chance of Farmington; brother, Hayden Rosener of Farmington; step-sisters, Kimberly and Kaitlynn Vannoy of DeSoto; grandmother, Donna Burns of Farmington; grandfathers, Tom Nicholson of Fredericktown, Francisco Ahumada Haskpiel of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and David Wills of DeSoto; grandparents, Bob and Barb Rosener of DeSoto; great-grandmother, Carolynn Wills of DeSoto. Preceded in death by great-grandparents John Lane, Jr and Annie Mae Lane.

