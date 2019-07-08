{{featured_button_text}}
PARK HILLS -- Clayton Counts III, 33, of Farmington was born in Rolla, Missouri, to Clayton Counts Jr. and Glenda Gibbs Counts. He departed this life in his home July 5, 2019.

Clayton is survived by his parents, Clayton and Glenda Counts; and fiancée, Kimberly Briese.

A private service will be held at a later date. Family served by Coplin Funeral Home.

