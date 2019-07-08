{{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS -- Clayton Joe Pinson, 72, of Park Hills, passed away July 6, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 3, 1947, in Bonne Terre, Missouri.

Clayton graduated from St. Joseph High School in Farmington in 1966; and retired from Southwestern Bell in 1999 with 33 years of service; He belonged to the Mineral Area Modeling Assoc. and he flew remote control planes as a hobby. Clayton was a US Army Vietnam veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Pinson and Ruby (Dearing) Pinson Kincaid; brothers, Edward Pinson, and Will Pinson; sister, Martha Rae Powers; and brother-in-law, Terry Eaton.

Clayton is survived by his wife, Mary (Dickinson) Pinson, whom he married November 21, 1984; daughter, Amy Jo Pinson; two grandchildren, Alivia and Jacob Wright; great-grandson, Hawthorn Menefee; brothers and sisters, Rosie and David Kohut, Anna and Jim Woods, Camille and Jack Smith, Charles Pinson, Tim and Vonita Pinson, Connie Eaton, and Annette and Kevin Manion; sisters-in-law, Judy Pinson, and Debbie Pinson. A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.

The family wishes to offer a special thank you to Serenity Hospice.

Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills with Father Steve Bauer officiating. Burial in the Catholic Cemetery.

