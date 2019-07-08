PARK HILLS -- Clayton Joe Pinson, 72, of Park Hills, passed away July 6, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 3, 1947, in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
Clayton graduated from St. Joseph High School in Farmington in 1966; and retired from Southwestern Bell in 1999 with 33 years of service; He belonged to the Mineral Area Modeling Assoc. and he flew remote control planes as a hobby. Clayton was a US Army Vietnam veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Pinson and Ruby (Dearing) Pinson Kincaid; brothers, Edward Pinson, and Will Pinson; sister, Martha Rae Powers; and brother-in-law, Terry Eaton.
Clayton is survived by his wife, Mary (Dickinson) Pinson, whom he married November 21, 1984; daughter, Amy Jo Pinson; two grandchildren, Alivia and Jacob Wright; great-grandson, Hawthorn Menefee; brothers and sisters, Rosie and David Kohut, Anna and Jim Woods, Camille and Jack Smith, Charles Pinson, Tim and Vonita Pinson, Connie Eaton, and Annette and Kevin Manion; sisters-in-law, Judy Pinson, and Debbie Pinson. A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.
The family wishes to offer a special thank you to Serenity Hospice.
Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills with Father Steve Bauer officiating. Burial in the Catholic Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.