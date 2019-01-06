FARMINGTON – Clemeteen Smith of Farmington passed away on January 4, 2019, at the home of her son in Park Hills, Missouri. She was born October 13, 1933, at Portageville, Missouri, to the late Thomas Harold White and Clara (Carter) White. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by fourteen brothers and sisters.
Clemeteen was a devoted and dedicated mother and while raising her children she was the first woman Kohoury League Coach of a boys’ team in the state of Missouri. She loved yard work and gardening; camping, boating and traveling to Florida. She was an accomplished baker who specialized in cakes and pies. A woman of faith, she loved her church and church family at Abundant Life Church.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Lesley Smith; two children, Donna Darlene Kelsey of Lake of the Ozarks, and Dennis (Debbie) Smith of Park Hills; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two siblings, Dick White and Earline Wilson; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Also surviving is a special friend, Kevin Geil who was like a son to Clemeteen.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 8, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Reverend Rick Hensley officiating. Interment will be at Hillview Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
