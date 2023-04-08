BONNE TERRE – Cleo “Ray” Young, 95 of Bonne Terre, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Monday, April 10, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Gospel Light Free Will Baptist Church in Bonne Terre, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Bonne Terre Cemetery. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.