Try 1 month for 99¢
cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON -- Cletis Hartrup, age 78, of Farmington passed away on December 26, 2018. Memorial visit Sunday, December 30 from 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Cletis Hartrup
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments