FARMINGTON -- Cletis Ivan Hartrup of Farmington passed away December 26, 2018, at Mercy Jefferson in Festus at the age of 78. He was born January 18, 1940, in Ellington, Missouri, to the late Ralph and Eunice (Anderson) Hartrup. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, his brothers, Truman Hartrup and Vadis Hartrup, and a sister, Pamela Hartrup.
Cletis was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562, the Shriners of Farmington, and was a 32nd degree Mason. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and taking his special dog, Teddy for rides in the truck. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Cletis is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Jane (Antoine) Hartrup of Farmington, his children, Jeff (and wife Susan) Hartrup of Odin, Illinois, Kim Swart of Farmington, Julie (and husband R.T.) Kreitler of Farmington, and Russ (and wife Molly) Hartrup of Normal, Illinois, six grandchildren, J.D. Hartrup, Davie (and husband Gary) Prather, Jordan (and wife Danielle) Hartrup, Phillip Kreitler, Briar Hartrup, and Tyler Swart, seven great grandchildren, Kylie, Kayla, Izzy, Klayton, River, Ellie and Khloe, siblings, Margaret Santhuff of Ellington, Missouri, Nina Baker of Ellington, Missouri, and Ray Hartrup of Aurora, Missouri, his special canine companion, Teddy, many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, December 30 from 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Shriners Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
