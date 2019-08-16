{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Cletus "Paul" Jung of Farmington passed away on August 12 at the age of 90. Instate Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Tuesday at 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Florissant. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

