FARMINGTON – Cletus “Paul” Jung of Farmington passed away on August 12, 2019, at Southbrook Nursing in Farmington at the age of 90. He was born December 28, 1928, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Cletus and Mary (Eccardt) Jung. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Brother Kenneth Jung and brother in law, Ed Szostek.

Paul proudly served his country during the Korean War as a veteran of the United States Air Force. After four years in the Air Force, he went on to have a distinguished career of 30+ years at McDonnell Douglas as an Electrical Engineer. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening, flowers, planting his own vegetables, working on his land and cutting firewood. He was passionate about nutrition and leading a healthy lifestyle. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Constance “Connie” (Telken) Jung, his children, Jean (and husband Craig) Sander, Michael Jung, Donna (and husband Michael) Puetz, John (and wife Belinda) Jung, Dan (and wife Patti) Jung, Ellen (and husband Dan) Prewitt, Alan Jung, and Sharon (and husband Dan) Russell, his grandchildren, Matt and Josh Sander, Thomas, Mary and Theresa Puetz, Sarah and Jessica Jung, Allison and Amy Jung, Christopher and Sarah Prewitt, and Brendan Russell. He is also survived by his siblings, Sr. Judith Marie SSND, Jane Szostek, and Judith (and husband John) Thiessen, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Friends may call on Sunday, August 18 from 2-5 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, August 20 from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 1765 Charbonier Road, Florissant, Missouri. Interment with full military honors to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

