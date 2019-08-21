{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Cleva “Jean” Laws, of Farmington, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at her home at the age of 92. She was born at Miller Switch in Ste. Genevieve County on April 8, 1927, to the late William McKinley Horton and Opal Faye (Thomas) Horton. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Laws in 2009; a daughter, Bonnie Kaye Hill in 2007; two sisters, Erma Worley and Eula Gaston and a brother, William Horton.

Soon after Jean graduated from high school in Ste. Genevieve she became a teacher at a one room school house in Ste. Genevieve County. After she became a mother she spent many busy years raising her five children. When they were older, Jean went back to work and was the head of the 1970 local census unit. Camping and “motor-homing” was a favorite activity for the Laws family and Jean and Charles were original members of Mine La Motte Recreational Association, as well as members of the Gateway Motor Cruisers and Family Motor Coach Association. They loved to travel and were proud of having traveled to all fifty states. In her spare time she was an avid Cardinal Baseball fan and she also enjoyed collecting butterflies. An accomplished seamstress, Jean made clothing throughout the years for family members. She also loved playing pinochle with a group of friends and belonged to various pinochle clubs. Jean was a long-time, faithful member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington.

Survivors include her children, Peggy Jean (Richard) Korane of Farmington and Kirby (Melissa) Laws of Farmington, Kerry (Patty) Laws of Houston, Texas and Kelle Kyle Laws of St. Louis; three grandchildren, Angela Laws, Gabe Laws and Kellen (Megan) Laws; two great-grandchildren, Kyler and Gracyn; two sisters, Shirley Samples of Lake of the Ozarks and Pat (Jerry) Bequette of Ste. Genevieve. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Friends and family may call at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Private family graveside services will be held at a later time. Memorials, if desired, may be made to ARF (Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation) or Farmington Pet Adoption Center in care of the funeral home. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

