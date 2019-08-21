FARMINGTON -- Cleva “Jean” Laws, of Farmington, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at her home at the age of 92. She was born at Miller Switch in Ste. Genevieve County on April 8, 1927, to the late William McKinley Horton and Opal Faye (Thomas) Horton. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Laws in 2009; a daughter, Bonnie Kaye Hill in 2007; two sisters, Erma Worley and Eula Gaston and a brother, William Horton.
Soon after Jean graduated from high school in Ste. Genevieve she became a teacher at a one room school house in Ste. Genevieve County. After she became a mother she spent many busy years raising her five children. When they were older, Jean went back to work and was the head of the 1970 local census unit. Camping and “motor-homing” was a favorite activity for the Laws family and Jean and Charles were original members of Mine La Motte Recreational Association, as well as members of the Gateway Motor Cruisers and Family Motor Coach Association. They loved to travel and were proud of having traveled to all fifty states. In her spare time she was an avid Cardinal Baseball fan and she also enjoyed collecting butterflies. An accomplished seamstress, Jean made clothing throughout the years for family members. She also loved playing pinochle with a group of friends and belonged to various pinochle clubs. Jean was a long-time, faithful member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington.
Survivors include her children, Peggy Jean (Richard) Korane of Farmington and Kirby (Melissa) Laws of Farmington, Kerry (Patty) Laws of Houston, Texas and Kelle Kyle Laws of St. Louis; three grandchildren, Angela Laws, Gabe Laws and Kellen (Megan) Laws; two great-grandchildren, Kyler and Gracyn; two sisters, Shirley Samples of Lake of the Ozarks and Pat (Jerry) Bequette of Ste. Genevieve. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Friends and family may call at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Private family graveside services will be held at a later time. Memorials, if desired, may be made to ARF (Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation) or Farmington Pet Adoption Center in care of the funeral home. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.