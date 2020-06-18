× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Clyde Willard Conway

DESLOGE – Clyde Conway, 78, of Park Hills, passed away peacefully, in his home June 17, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born July 8, 1941, in Davis Crossing, to the late Willard and Blanche (Coffman) Conway. Clyde was also preceded in death by wife, Betty Lou (Ketcherside) Conway; siblings, Onetta White, Norma Hoff, and Sherwood Conway.

He is survived by children, Lloyd Conway and wife Monica, Vince (Kim Evans) Conway, Angie Boen and husband Vernon, Barb (Jerry Bob) Lawson, and Becky (Wayne) Forshee; grandchildren, Courtney and Chasten; great-grandchildren, Aden and Owen; siblings, Verneil Nations, Leon (Frankie) Conway; and sister in-law, Dorris Conway.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ryan Retzer officiating. Interment will follow at Adams Cemetery in Frankclay. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

