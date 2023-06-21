LEADINGTON – Clyde Partridge, 82, of Park Hills, passed away March 17, 2023, at Mercy Jefferson in Festus. He was born May 27, 1940, in Carlinville, Illinois, to the late Ralph Eugene and Opal Lucille (Schackles) Partridge. Clyde served his country in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Leadington Free Will Baptist Church. He was an avid reader of the Bible and he liked to go fly fishing. Recently, Clyde enjoyed making canes by hand.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cindy Adams and one grandson, Brian Adams.
Clyde was survived by his wife of 49 years, Madelyn Jean “Jeanie” (Goacher) Partridge; three children, Michael (Chris) Partridge, Donald Partridge and wife Melinda, Scott Partridge; grandchildren, Matthew Adams, Aschley Ottinger and husband Nick, Jenni Nanney and husband Michael, Ayla Hoover, Chandra Partridge-Williams and husband Kade, Syanne Partridge; and twelve great-grandchildren; Kolby, Marcus, Lilliana, Aubree, Cayden, Addelynn, Talon, Audrey, Averi, Esther, Moses, Zilliana; brother in-law, Carl Goacher and wife Janet; along with other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Leadington Free Will Baptist Church in Leadington with Bro. Bob Thebeau officiating. Memorials may be directed to Samaritan’s Purse. Arrangements under the direction of C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
