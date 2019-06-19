{{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS -- Clyde William “Bud” Skidmore of Desloge was born May 15, 1947, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Wilbur and Nelodean Skidmore. He departed this life June 18, 2019, at the age of 72 years. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by two step-sons, Ronald and Michael Liebig.

Bud served his country proudly in The United States Army for 3 years and the United States Air Force for 12 years. He was a long-time member and currently Senior Vice Commander of the VFW Post 2426 in Desloge.

On November 20, 1971 Clyde was united in marriage to Carolyn (Campbell) Skidmore who survives. Also survived by his son, William (Lou) Skidmore, and Randall (Christine) Skidmore; daughters, Pamela Leibig, Pamela (Tracey) Willis, and Linda (Demetrio) Garcia. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends also survive.

Memorial Service with Military Honors will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Desloge VFW Post 2426. Family served by Coplin Funeral Home.

