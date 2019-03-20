Try 3 months for $3

FARMINGTON -- William Cody Pigg, 32, of Marissa, Illinois, formerly of Farmington, Missouri, passed away March 14, 2019, at Belleville Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. He was born on October 21, 1986, to Brent Pigg and Tina Williamson in Farmington. He was preceded in death by his brother, Colton Pigg; paternal grandparents, John and Pat Pigg; maternal grandparents, Carl and Alice Williamson.

After graduating from Farmington High School, Cody joined the United States Navy as a FCC (SW) Tomahawk Tech for 12 years where he advanced to Chief Petty Officer before his medical discharge. In his younger years, Cody enjoyed racing motorcycles, collecting knives, and doing anything outdoors. He had a passion for music and loved to sing and play his guitar with his brother. He was always the class clown and loved to make people laugh.

Cody is survived by his dad, Brent Pigg (Kim Pense); mom, Tina Williamson; three children, Aiden Pigg of Farmington, Missouri, and Camdon and Olivia Pigg of Sebring, Florida; sister, Carly (Cory) Haas; nephew, Cooper Haas; niece, Kinley Haas. Many other family members and friends also survive.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Military honors will be held at 3 p.m. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

