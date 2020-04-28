Coleta Ludwig

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Coleta Ann Ludwig

FARMINGTON – Coleta Ann Ludwig, age 77, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed into everlasting life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

She was born July 26, 1942, in Hartford, Arkansas, to the late Owen and Margie Pickle. She married the love of her life, Arlin Delano Ludwig, of Risco, Missouri, in Hartford, Arkansas, on October 10, 1963. They have three children Sherry, Karen, and Michael. Arlin and Coleta's marriage was an example of unconditional love for over 56 years.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Arlin Ludwig, of Farmington; endearing children: daughter, Sherry (Kevin) Pinet, of Cataula, Georgia; daughter, Karen (Todd) Sanders, of Naperville, Illinois; son Michael Ludwig, of Farmington, Missouri. Six beautiful grandchildren: Madison Mecum, Savannah, Georgia; Taylor Sanders, Naperville, Illinois; Nick Ludwig, Farmington, Missouri; Lexi Sanders, East Lansing, Michigan; Kyle Pinet, Cataula, Georgia; Delainey Sanders, Naperville, Illinois. Siblings: Wanda Perry, Hartford, Arkansas, and Billy Pickle, Perryville, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her sister Betty Shankle, her brother Frank Pickle, and daughter-in-law Niki Ludwig.