Coleta Ludwig
0 entries

Coleta Ludwig

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Coleta Ann Ludwig

FARMINGTON – Coleta Ann Ludwig, age 77, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed into everlasting life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

She was born July 26, 1942, in Hartford, Arkansas, to the late Owen and Margie Pickle. She married the love of her life, Arlin Delano Ludwig, of Risco, Missouri, in Hartford, Arkansas, on October 10, 1963. They have three children Sherry, Karen, and Michael. Arlin and Coleta's marriage was an example of unconditional love for over 56 years.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Arlin Ludwig, of Farmington; endearing children: daughter, Sherry (Kevin) Pinet, of Cataula, Georgia; daughter, Karen (Todd) Sanders, of Naperville, Illinois; son Michael Ludwig, of Farmington, Missouri. Six beautiful grandchildren: Madison Mecum, Savannah, Georgia; Taylor Sanders, Naperville, Illinois; Nick Ludwig, Farmington, Missouri; Lexi Sanders, East Lansing, Michigan; Kyle Pinet, Cataula, Georgia; Delainey Sanders, Naperville, Illinois. Siblings: Wanda Perry, Hartford, Arkansas, and Billy Pickle, Perryville, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her sister Betty Shankle, her brother Frank Pickle, and daughter-in-law Niki Ludwig.

Coleta and her husband are the owners of Hurryville Driving Range and Par 3 Golf Course. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family, going on trips, and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. Through Coleta's five year battle with cancer, she demonstrated grace through strength and determination. Her wisdom and patience were an inspiration to all. Her Christian faith was unwavering, and as her favorite bible verse states “I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever” Psalm 23.

With concerns for the well-being and health of all during these unforeseen times, a celebration of Coleta's life will be postponed until further notice. Details in regards to Coleta's celebration of life will be communicated when plans are formalized. The family is appreciative for everyone's kind words and support during this time. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Coleta Ludwig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News