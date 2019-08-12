{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Colleen M. Sharp, of Farmington, passed away August 9, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 92. She was born in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, on January 10, 1927, to the late Marion E. Boyd and Mae E. (Richey) Boyd. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Harry G. Sharp in 2010.

Colleen grew up in rural Ste. Genevieve County in the Coffman area where she attended a one room school house before moving to the Flat River area and finally to Farmington. During WWII she worked at the shirt factory in Farmington where she was an inspector. Colleen was a stay-at-home mom and enjoyed doing crafts in her spare time. After Harry's retirement they enjoyed traveling in their RV and looked forward to spending winters in Texas and summers in Colorado.

Surviving is her son, Marion “George” Sharp of Farmington and many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Friends and family may call at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. followed by a funeral service in the Cozean Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment will be held immediately following the service at Hillview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of donor's choice. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments