Colton Lenhardt
Colton Matthew Lenhardt of Desloge passed away June 8, 2020 at the age of 19 years. He was born October 31, 2000 in Farmington.
Colton was an aspiring Electrician. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting a game of pool and playing video games.
He is survived by his parents, Christopher and Kathleen (Wiegers) Lenhardt, his sisters, Alicia (Jason) Redmond and Katie Lenhardt and his brother, Mark ( Karey) Stolle, grandparents, Dan (Madelyn) Lenhardt and Bob Spray, great grandparent, Dan (Bobbie) Lenhardt, niece and nephew, Jaylyn and Landon and his canine buddy, Sandy. Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and good friends also survive.
A celebration of life will be 4-7 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020 in the gymnasium of Sonrise Baptist Church, Berry Rd, Bonne Terre. Family has requested if attending, please dress in your favorite camouflage and or fishing/hunting attire in honor of Colton. Family served by Coplin Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.