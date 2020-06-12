× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Colton Lenhardt

Colton Matthew Lenhardt of Desloge passed away June 8, 2020 at the age of 19 years. He was born October 31, 2000 in Farmington.

Colton was an aspiring Electrician. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting a game of pool and playing video games.

He is survived by his parents, Christopher and Kathleen (Wiegers) Lenhardt, his sisters, Alicia (Jason) Redmond and Katie Lenhardt and his brother, Mark ( Karey) Stolle, grandparents, Dan (Madelyn) Lenhardt and Bob Spray, great grandparent, Dan (Bobbie) Lenhardt, niece and nephew, Jaylyn and Landon and his canine buddy, Sandy. Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and good friends also survive.

A celebration of life will be 4-7 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020 in the gymnasium of Sonrise Baptist Church, Berry Rd, Bonne Terre. Family has requested if attending, please dress in your favorite camouflage and or fishing/hunting attire in honor of Colton. Family served by Coplin Funeral Home.

