coplin.jpg

PARK HILLS -- Conner Evan Dixon of Park Hills was born June 26, 1995, in St. Louis, Missouri, to William Dixon and Michelle Kiger. He departed this life November 12, 2019, in Park Hills at the age of 24 years.

Conner is survived by his parents, William Dixon and Michelle Kiger; grandparents, Mary Ann Dixon and Barbara Harrison; his sister, Brooke (Brett) Lester; step-sisters, Jessie Davis, and Jena (Richard) Biggs; step-brother, Keith Davis; his niece, Breah; and nephew, Brody. Other nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends also survive.

Visitation 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, November 15, 2019, at Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Friday at Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Josh Vandergraph officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park.

