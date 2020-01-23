{{featured_button_text}}
coplin.jpg

PARK HILLS -- Connie Lee Miller, 67 of Park Hills, Missouri, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Rufus and Osie Brown White. She departed this life in her home January 22, 2020.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Miller Sr. October 3, 2017.

Connie is survived by her son, Stephen Miller II and wife Michele; grandchildren, Samantha, Caitlin, Destany, Vincent, Hannah, and Zoie; great-grandchildren, Travis, Joslin, and Lydia.

Private Services with Coplin Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Connie Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments