FARMINGTON -- Cooper Ball, 8 days old, passed away July 21, 2019, at St. John’s Mercy in St. Louis. He was born July 13, 2019, to Clint Samuel and Cassandra Kaye (Marler) ball. Cooper is survived by his fur sister, Chloe; twin brother, Camden Jean Ball, and special aunt, Amanda Brand.

The family will have a graveside service, Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Memorials may be directed to the Ronald McDonald House rmhcstl.com/donate. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

