Curtis Herschel King

FULTON, Mo. – Curtis Herschel King of Fulton and formerly of Farmington, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the age of 94. He was born on December 13, 1928, at Des Arc, Missouri, the son of William Thomas King and Pearlie Mae (Hickman) King. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Eunice Clarine (Vieth) King. She passed away on October 29, 2008. He was also preceded in death by three brothers Edward King (Elvie), Orville King (Glenda), Carter King (Dixie); one sister, Oberia Helton (Jim) and an infant sister, Wilma; stepson, Don Moody and one son, Gary King.

Curtis enjoyed traveling and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He liked to listen to recorded country and western books on tape.

Survivors include a step-son, Dan Moody (Clemie) of Independence, Oregon; daughters-in-law, Terisita King of Las Vegas, and Joan Moody of Vancouver, Washington; grandchildren, Cindy Moody, Janelle and Garner Moody, Kirsten King-Decker and Sarah King; great-grandchildren, Anna and Jackson Ficco, Mason Moody, Sebastian and Gabriel Decker; and a host of nieces and nephews to include his special nephew, Jerry King and wife, Mae of Fulton, Missouri, who helped him with a lot of traveling and visits and worked hard at keeping him happy.

A visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from noon until the time of the memorial service at 2 p.m. Inurnment with military honors will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.