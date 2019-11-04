{{featured_button_text}}
PARK HILLS -- Cynthia Ann (Boyer), Hulsey of Desloge was born August 19, 1960, in Festus, Missouri, to the late Homer and Frances (Becker) Boyer and departed this life November 3, 2019, at the age of 59 years, 2 months and 14 days.

Cynthia is survived by her husband, Chris Hulsey; two daughters, Leighanna Hulsey, and Kristi Hulsey; her sister and brother-in-law, Susan (Randal) Pendley; nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her cat, ‘Baby.’

Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, in the Coplin Funeral Home with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service. If desired, memorials to American Legion Post-Festus, Missouri. Family served by Coplin Funeral Home, Park Hills.

