{{featured_button_text}}
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Cynthia 'Kaye' Weber, 70, of Desloge, Missouri, passed away June 2, 2019, at Parkland Health Center. She was born November 1, 1948, in Bonne Terre, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Allene Baker Clements; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Gary Weiss; and brother, David Clements.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

She is survived by two sons, Billy Weber and wife Becky, and Travis Weber and wife Mindy; three grandchildren, Paige, Carson, and Clara; three brothers, Ronnie and wife Diane Clements, Mike and wife Melissa Clements, and Mark and wife Janet Clements. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home with Bishop Heeding officiating. Burial at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Cynthia 'Kaye' Weber
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments