FREDERICKTOWN – D. Kathryn “Kate” Ryan, of Fredericktown, passed away on February 14, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home at the age of 71. She was born May 1, 1947, at Ironton to the late Burke and Lillie Mae (Young) Ryan.
Kate was a true member of society in the work that filled her life. No matter where she lived or traveled her sole purpose as a Clinical Specialist in Psychiatry was to help those who were in need. She was an animal lover who was most at home in a barn. Proud of her deep Irish heritage, she named all of her dogs after Irish writers. More than anything she loved her family endlessly. According to her grandson, his “Grandy” was so hard headed and stubborn, yet willing to help another person. Her wit would put a smile on your face yet her ability to tell someone where to go would make you hide behind a bomb shelter. Her strength, independence, intelligence, and compassion were beyond compare and we will miss her forevermore.
She is survived by two children, Lynda Jennings and husband, Brent of Marion, Kentucky, and Davy Mauk of Fredericktown, Missouri; two grandchildren Alec (AJ) Ryan of St. Louis, Missouri, and Ryan Mauk of Fredericktown. Also surviving is her sister, Patty Jo English and husband Chuck English of Piedmont, Missouri, as well as a niece Amy Jo English, and a cousin Veve Riche. She also leaves behind her beloved pups Lucky and Sophie.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
