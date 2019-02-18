Try 1 month for 99¢
FREDERICKTOWN -- D. Kathryn "Kate" Ryan of Fredericktown, passed away on February 14 at the age of 71. Memorial service to be held on Tuesday, February 19 at 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

D. Kathryn 'Kate' Ryan
