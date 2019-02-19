Try 1 month for 99¢

FARMINGTON -- Doran Ramond “D.R.” Stroud, Jr., 88, of Farmington passed away February 18, 2019, at The Baptist Home in Ironton. He was born July 8, 1930, in St. Francois County to the late Doran Raymond Stroud, Sr. and Pearl (Harris) Stroud. He proudly served his country in the United States National Guard. D.R. was a member of the First Baptist Church of Farmington, Farmington Masonic Lodge #132, Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, charter member of the ECMO Shriners, Moolah Shriners, Eastern Star, American Legion of Farmington, Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 and the Carpenters Union.

D.R. is survived by his loving wife, Elsie (Henson) Stroud; three sons, David Stroud and wife Nancy of Farmington, Jeffery Stroud and Dennis of St. Louis, Terry Stroud and wife Sherri of Aurora, Missouri; two grandchildren, Susan David and husband Johnny, Matthew Stroud and wife Tracey; one great-grandson, Tripp David; one sister, Joan Watson of Palm Desert, California; brother, Jerry Stroud and wife Marilyn of Fresno, California. Several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Rev. Alan David and Pastor Jim Wills officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to The Baptist Home. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

