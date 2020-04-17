Dakota Counts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dakota Justin Leon Counts

PARK HILLS -- Dakota Justin Leon Counts, of Thompsons Station, Tennessee, was born July 18, 1993, in Farmington, Missouri to Denise Brackett Wilcox and the late Nolan Leon Counts. He departed this life Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Park Hills, Missouri.

Dakota worked as a roofer, he was of the Baptist faith and a member of Grace Christian Fellowship Church. On November 10, 2019, Dakota accepted God into his life and was baptized. He loved slack lining in the mountains, wood working, his Crossroads family, and most of all he was a proud father of his baby boy.

In addition to his father, Dakota is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jack Counts; maternal grandfather, Jim Parton; and uncle, James Crump.

Survivors include his mother, Denise and her fiancé Jason Shepard; his fiancé, Camille Fauchet and son Nash Daniel Leon Counts; sisters, Monica Dorris, Victoria Wilcox, Destiny Pierce, Meghan Counts, Keturah Counts, and Leah Counts; brothers Bobby Counts and Sage Counts; grandparents, Sharon Brackett, Donnie Crump, and Carolyn Borel; uncles, Todd Brackett, Scott Crump, and Donald Crump; aunts, Sonnie Crump, and Diane Verchio; niece, Makenna Jo; and nephew, LJ Rylee, and very special friends, Jimi and Ladonna Waggoner.

Condolences can be made to Coplin Funeral Home. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Coplin Funeral Home for funeral cost.

