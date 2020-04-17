Dakota Counts

Dakota Justin Leon Counts
PARK HILLS -- Dakota Justin Leon Counts, of Thompsons Station, Tennessee, was born July 18, 1993, in Farmington, Missouri to Denise Brackett Wilcox and the late Nolan Leon Counts. He departed this life Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Park Hills, Missouri.
Dakota worked as a roofer, he was of the Baptist faith and a member of Grace Christian Fellowship Church. On November 10, 2019, Dakota accepted God into his life and was baptized. He loved slack lining in the mountains, wood working, his Crossroads family, and most of all he was a proud father of his baby boy.
In addition to his father, Dakota is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jack Counts; maternal grandfather, Jim Parton; and uncle, James Crump.
Survivors include his mother, Denise and her fiancé Jason Shepard; his fiancé, Camille Fauchet and son Nash Daniel Leon Counts; sisters, Monica Dorris, Victoria Wilcox, Destiny Pierce, Meghan Counts, Keturah Counts, and Leah Counts; brothers Bobby Counts and Sage Counts; grandparents, Sharon Brackett, Donnie Crump, and Carolyn Borel; uncles, Todd Brackett, Scott Crump, and Donald Crump; aunts, Sonnie Crump, and Diane Verchio; niece, Makenna Jo; and nephew, LJ Rylee, and very special friends, Jimi and Ladonna Waggoner.
Condolences can be made to Coplin Funeral Home. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Coplin Funeral Home for funeral cost.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.