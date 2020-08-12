× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dale Smith

BONNE TERRE – Dale “Smitty” Elbert Smith, age 78, of Bonne Terre, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at Parkland North in Bonne Terre. He was born March 21, 1942, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to the late Harold and Irma (Witt) Smith. Dale retired from Chrysler after 38 years. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed target shooting and riding motorcycles.

In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his sister, Matilda Cross; brother, Edward Smith; and brother-in-law, Albert Turley.

Dale is survived by his wife, Janet (Turley) Smith; son, Stephen Dale (Rosemary) Smith; grandson, Stephen Smith Jr.; brother John Smith; and sisters, Johanna (Marvin) Bess, Helen Kripplaben; and brother-in-law, Larry Turley.

There will be a visitation Friday August 14, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. in the C.Z. Boyer Chapel. Interment will follow at Bonne Terre Cemetery. Mask will be required at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

