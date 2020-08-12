Dale Smithj

Dale Smith
BONNE TERRE – Dale “Smitty” Elbert Smith, age 78, of Bonne Terre, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at Parkland North in Bonne Terre. He was born March 21, 1942, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to the late Harold and Irma (Witt) Smith. Dale retired from Chrysler after 38 years. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed target shooting and riding motorcycles.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his sister, Matilda Cross; brother, Edward Smith; and brother-in-law, Albert Turley.
Dale is survived by his wife, Janet (Turley) Smith; son, Stephen Dale (Rosemary) Smith; grandson, Stephen Smith Jr.; brother John Smith; and sisters, Johanna (Marvin) Bess, Helen Kripplaben; and brother-in-law, Larry Turley.
There will be a visitation Friday August 14, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. in the C.Z. Boyer Chapel. Interment will follow at Bonne Terre Cemetery. Mask will be required at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.