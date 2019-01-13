Try 1 month for 99¢

LEADWOOD -- Dallas Ray Link, 85, of Leadwood passed away January 11, 2019, at National Health Care in Desloge. He was born March 4, 1933, in Mitchell to the late Rev. Festel E. and Glena (Pettus) Link. He was also preceded in death by wife Maxine (Hall) Link; his son, Billy Ray Link and a sister in infancy, Charlotte Link.

Dallas was retired from the West County School District where he was employed as Custodian and as a Bus Driver. He enjoyed giving back to his community, he was a little league baseball coach for several years and served on the Leadwood Fire Department 40 years. He was a member of the Teamsters Union and attended the Leadwood First Church of God. In his spare time, Dallas loved working in his garden and tinkering in his garage.

Dallas is survived by his son, Dale Alan (Betty) Link; his daughter, JoNell Skaggs; grandchildren, Julie (Scott) Harrison, Matthew Link, April (Cory) Claywell, Aaron (Barb) Bartholome, Zachariah (Heather) Link, Jeremiah Link, Hannah, Braden and Jared Skaggs; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harlan Dale (Donna) Link, Festel Dean (Kathy) Link.

Visitation will be Monday, January 14, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Leadwood. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Leadwood with Rev. Kendell Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at the Leadwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Leadwood Cemetery Fund.

