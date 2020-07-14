Dan Burkart

Daniel Burkart
FREDERICKTOWN – Daniel Burkart, of Fredericktown, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on November 28, 1955. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and his daughter, Michelle Burkart.
Dan attended Vianney High School in St. Louis and went on to Jeffco College where he received an Associate Degree. He was the manager at Shop-N-Save in Crystal City for 24 years and currently was the General Manager at Office Max in Farmington where he had been employed for 13 years. Dan also was the manager at Twin Oaks Winery where he loved his “winery family”, especially his side kick, Lisa May.
Camping and boating were two of Dan's favorite activities. If you knew Dan, you knew he never met a stranger and he had a magnetic personality. It was such a blessing that a few years prior to his death he met the love of his life, Connie. Together they enjoyed so many things together including date night every Wednesday night at 12 West in Farmington. He loved Connie's family like his own.
Survivors include his wife, Connie (Abel) Burkart; children, Matthew Burkart and Anastasia Burkart; Tanya (Todd) Norman, Kimberly Sweeney, Richard Abel and William Thurmond; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren, Shiloh and Shadow; brothers-in-law, Greg (Renee) Abel, Sonny (Roben) Abel, Kevin Abel and Tom (Kathy) Abel. Also surviving are extended family and many friends.
Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel Wednesday evening from 4 – 9 p.m. Visitation will resume Thursday morning at 7 a.m. until the time of the service beginning at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel with Pastor Rocky Good officiating. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Heart Association. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
