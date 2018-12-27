Try 1 month for 99¢

BISMARCK -- Dan Edward Neidballa of Bismarck passed away December 25, 2018, at his residence in Bismarck at the age of 85. He was born June 13, 1933, in Elkhart County, Indiana, to the late Dr. Gregory Edward and Beulah (Stark) Neidballa. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Richard Gregory Neidballa.

Dan is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kristina (Brzozowski) Neidballa of Bismarck, his children, Dwight Edward “Ed” (and wife Peggy) of New Orleans, Louisiana, Nancy Lynn Neidballa of Farmington, Jean Anne Marshall of Elkhart, Indiana, Richard Douglas Neidballa of St. Louis and Kristina (and husband Stephen) Anthoney of St. Louis, grandchildren, Benjamin Neidballa, James Neidballa, Chad Hostetler, Andrea Hostetler, Evalyn Anthoney and Ethan Anthoney, great grandchild, Lucas Hostetler, many cousins, nephews, nieces, other family members and friends.

Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

