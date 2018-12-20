Try 1 month for 99¢

ST. LOUIS -- Dan Michael McFarland of St. Louis, Missouri, was born October 18, 1954, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Kenneth Leon and Glenda Rose (Bayless) McFarland, and entered into rest, Friday, December 14, 2018, at his residence in St. Louis, Missouri at the age of 64 years, 1 month and 26 days.

He is preceded in death by his parents and survived by two brothers, Marc (Mary) McFarland of Hayesville, North Carolina, and Charles McFarland of St. Peters, Missouri.; two nieces, Christina (Bobby) Hubbard of Olathe, Kansas, and Meredith (Josh) Smith of Baltimore, Maryland; two great nieces and nephew, Abi Hubbard, Kyle Hubbard and Catherine Smith; one aunt, Rita McFarland of Desloge, Missouri; cousins, Paul (Christine) McFarland and Kealy McFarland; and many other relatives, family, and friends.

Dan attended Fee Baptist Church and was ordained as a Minister. He was employed as a Service Officer for the Missouri Veteran’s Commission for twenty years. He served as a Police Officer for the Woodson Terrace Police Department over thirty years attaining the rank of Lieutenant. Dan served in the Marines and was a Vietnam Veteran with an Honorable Discharge. He retired with over 26 years of military service from the 131 FW-Missouri Air National Guard. His education was varied and wide as he attended McCluer High School, Lasalle University, Liberty University, and Seminary earning a Doctorate. He loved the Three Stooges, coin/rock collecting, military memorabilia, religious studies, fishing, traveling and helping people. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 21, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Chapel Hills Mortuary, 10301 Big Bend Road in Kirkwood, Missouri. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at 12 Noon at Chapel Hill Mortuary. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery, Bonne Terre, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674-0001 or The Backstoppers, Inc., PO Box 795168, St. Louis, MO 63179-0700. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.

