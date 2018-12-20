ST. LOUIS -- Dan Michael McFarland of St. Louis, Missouri, was born October 18, 1954, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Kenneth Leon and Glenda Rose (Bayless) McFarland, and entered into rest, Friday, December 14, 2018, at his residence in St. Louis, Missouri at the age of 64 years, 1 month and 26 days.
He is preceded in death by his parents and survived by two brothers, Marc (Mary) McFarland of Hayesville, North Carolina, and Charles McFarland of St. Peters, Missouri.; two nieces, Christina (Bobby) Hubbard of Olathe, Kansas, and Meredith (Josh) Smith of Baltimore, Maryland; two great nieces and nephew, Abi Hubbard, Kyle Hubbard and Catherine Smith; one aunt, Rita McFarland of Desloge, Missouri; cousins, Paul (Christine) McFarland and Kealy McFarland; and many other relatives, family, and friends.
Dan attended Fee Baptist Church and was ordained as a Minister. He was employed as a Service Officer for the Missouri Veteran’s Commission for twenty years. He served as a Police Officer for the Woodson Terrace Police Department over thirty years attaining the rank of Lieutenant. Dan served in the Marines and was a Vietnam Veteran with an Honorable Discharge. He retired with over 26 years of military service from the 131 FW-Missouri Air National Guard. His education was varied and wide as he attended McCluer High School, Lasalle University, Liberty University, and Seminary earning a Doctorate. He loved the Three Stooges, coin/rock collecting, military memorabilia, religious studies, fishing, traveling and helping people. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 21, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Chapel Hills Mortuary, 10301 Big Bend Road in Kirkwood, Missouri. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at 12 Noon at Chapel Hill Mortuary. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery, Bonne Terre, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674-0001 or The Backstoppers, Inc., PO Box 795168, St. Louis, MO 63179-0700. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.