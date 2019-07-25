{{featured_button_text}}
MARBLE HILL -- Danette Farmer 78, of Cape Girardeau Missouri, passed to eternal life at Landmark Hospital in Cape Girardeau July 19, 2019. Danette was born September 8, 1940, to the late L.D. Crader and Pearl Mae West Crader, near Gravel Hill Missouri. Danette enjoyed her career as a beauty School Instructor, employed by American School of Cosmetology. Later she enjoyed her new career as a school bus driver, where she could keep an eye on her children.

Danette is survived by brothers, Richard and Larry Crader; and sisters, Darlene Sniff, Betty Menz, Charlotte Heggemeier, Jackie Seiler, and Bonnie Conrad. Also surviving are her sons, Alan Farmer (April), Greg Farmer (Darlene), and Dean Farmer; daughters, Sharon Ives, and Diane Brewer (Victor). Danette was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life service 1-5 p.m. July 28, 2019, at the Marble Hill, VFW Hall. All friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. Hutchings Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

