Daniel G. Lando
FRENCH VILLAGE – Daniel G. Lando, of French Village, passed away on July 21, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson at the age of 69. He was born in Edwardsville, Illinois, on November 3, 1950, to the late George and Ethel (Finkey) Lando. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Tracey Jenkins and brother-in-law, Robert James Young.
Daniel proudly served his country and retired after 30 years as a United States Marine Corps veteran who served in the Vietnam War as an aviation mechanic. He also worked as a service recruiter for the Marines. After retiring from his military service, he was employed as a security officer at Mercy Hospital Jefferson for many years. Daniel was the founding member and former chief for the Goose Creek Fire Department and served as a member of the St. Francois County fire investigation unit. He was also a former member of the St. Francois County Dive Team. He enjoyed fishing, canning, woodworking and small engine repair. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Daniel is survived by his children, George “Johnny” Henry (Angela) Lando II of Noel, Danielle (Ron) Govero of Tiff, and Alesia (Billy) Nelson of De Soto, seven grandchildren, Kimberly Govero, Kevin Lando, Terry Lando, Daniel Lando II, Katelyn Nelson, Michael Nelson, and Matthew Nelson, two great-grandchildren, his siblings, Lynn “Carol” Young of French Village, Gail (Tom) Ahrens of Edwardsville, Illinois, and David (Rosemary) Lando of Alton, Illinois, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 27 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment with full military honors to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Francois County Backstoppers or Ozark Firefighters in care of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
