Daniel Lando

FRENCH VILLAGE – Daniel G. Lando, of French Village, passed away on July 21, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson at the age of 69. He was born in Edwardsville, Illinois, on November 3, 1950, to the late George and Ethel (Finkey) Lando. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Tracey Jenkins and brother-in-law, Robert James Young.

Daniel proudly served his country and retired after 30 years as a United States Marine Corps veteran who served in the Vietnam War as an aviation mechanic. He also worked as a service recruiter for the Marines. After retiring from his military service, he was employed as a security officer at Mercy Hospital Jefferson for many years. Daniel was the founding member and former chief for the Goose Creek Fire Department and served as a member of the St. Francois County fire investigation unit. He was also a former member of the St. Francois County Dive Team. He enjoyed fishing, canning, woodworking and small engine repair. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.