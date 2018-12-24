Try 1 month for 99¢

FARMINGTON – Daniel Storz, of Farmington passed away surrounded by his loving family on December 23, 2018, at the age of 53. He was born July 22, 1965, in St. Louis to Daniel Lawrence Storz and Beverly June (Spears) Storz, who survive.

Dan graduated from North County High School in 1983 and went on to attend Mineral Area College where he graduated with an Associate Degree in Auto Cad. He worked as an engineering assistant at both Little Tikes and Ultraflo. He was also employed with Cozean Memorial Chapel in more recent years. Dan loved watching football and attending games. Lately Dan had developed a green thumb and enjoyed gardening in his yard. He was a long-time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He endured a long, hard fought battle with cancer with grace and dignity.

Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Julie (Schmidt) Storz; his daughters, Chelsea (Jordan) Davis and Trinity Storz; two grandchildren, Cooper and Adilyn; a brother, Scott (Mary) Storz; two nieces, Kyra and Maci; extended family and good friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from -5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday in the funeral home at 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. Paul Lutheran Church. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

