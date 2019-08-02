{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Danny Dees, of Farmington, passed away on August 1 at his residence at the age of 68. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel and Crematory.

the life of: Danny Dees
