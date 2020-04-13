× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHAFFEE, Mo. – Danny Farmer, age 73, of Chaffee, Missouri, passed away April 7, 2020, at his residence.

He was born November 26, 1946, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, the son of Tivis C. and Pauline Hanson Farmer. Danny and Rose Ann King were united in marriage July 28, 1967.

Danny drove an over the road truck for Kelly Construction and Brinks and was of the Baptist Faith.

Danny is survived by his wife, Rose, son, Richard “Rick” Farmer of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; sisters, Cheryl Browers of Arcadia, Missouri, Shelby (Ronnie) Sundhausen of Park Hills, Missouri, Barbara Qualls of Desloge, Missouri, and Saundra Cramp of Park Hill, Missouri; and two grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and twin sisters.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Liley Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

