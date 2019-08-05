FARMINGTON -- Danny J. Dees, Rtd. Lt. Colonel passed away at his home on August 1, 2019 at the age of 68. Danny was born in Poteau Oklahoma, on December 5, 1950 to the late Carl and Faye Dees.
Danny graduated from Bentonville High School in 1968. Danny was active in basketball, football and drama club, starring in class plays. Danny also attended Boys State his junior year.
After graduating high school, Danny started college at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas, majoring in mechanical engineering. Danny became a member of Lambda Chi Alpha and was a walk-on for the Razorback freshman football team. He remained a die-hard Razorback fan always recounting the famous Arkansas-Texas Championship game with nothing ever good to say of any team from Texas. After two years of college, Danny enlisted in the United States Marine Corps serving as an infantryman during the Vietnam Conflict.
After serving in Vietnam, Danny re-enrolled at the University of Arkansas majoring in Public Administration and enrolling in Air Force ROTC. Danny graduated in 1975 with distinguished graduate ROTC honors qualifying him for pilot training. While waiting for a spot to open Danny completed his MBA in 1976 and immediately left for Laughlin Air Force Base to begin undergraduate pilot training.
Danny flew C141s most of his career and ended fling C130s. Danny retired from Scott Air Force Base in Illinois in July 1995. Throughout his career he flew the Pacific route and took his family across the United States and Asia, living in California, Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, Philippines and Japan. During his time in the Air Force, Danny was stationed in Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm.
Danny was married to Debbie Glavin on October 26, 2008. Before meeting Debbie, Danny was married to Iris Stark with whom he raised three wonderful children.
Danny is survived by his wife, Debbie; his daughter Monica Dees of St. Charles, Illinois; two sons, Danny (Sandy) Dees, Jr. of Springfield, Missouri, and John (Ciara) Dees of Kirksville, Missouri; five grandchildren Grace, Bralyn, Titus, Phoebe and Elliott; a sister, Linda (Cliff Dobbins) Whitten of Jefferson City; a brother Robert (Joan) Dees of Reno Nevada.
