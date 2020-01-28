{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Danny Ray Schoonover of Farmington passed away January 27, 2020, in Bonne Terre at the age of 53. He was born on April 8, 1966, in St. Louis. He was preceded in death by his father, Clinton Schoonover, his brother, Terry Schoonover, his grandparents, Bill and Mildred Bell and his uncles, Roy Sales and Roy Bell.

Danny enjoyed anything outdoors, particularly fishing, hunting and camping. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Danny is survived by his wife, LaKayla Schoonover of Farmington, his daughter, Micah Schoonover, his mother, Doris (Bell) Schoonover, his siblings, Jackie (and husband David) Smith of Hermitage, Robert (and wife Diane) Schoonover of Hermitage, and Ronald Schoonover of Farmington, his aunts, Thelma Sales of Farmington and Marilyn Bell of Farmington along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Friday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

