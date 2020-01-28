{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Danny Schoonover, of Farmington passed away on January 27 at the age of 53. Instate Thursday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

