Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Darlene LaVonnda Ash, 79, of Potosi, passed away July 30, 2019, at Villas of DeSoto. She was born November 18, 1939 at Elvins, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Garrett E. Poston and Leona (Reese) Poston; and her husband, Joseph Herbert Ash.

Darlene is survived by her son, Bruce Ash of Bonne Terre; daughter, Terri Chazelle and husband Michael of Potosi; grandchildren, Joseph Ash, Amanda Jo Boyer and Dustin, Garrett Chazelle, and Bethany Jo Chazelle; great-grandchildren, Carter Jacob Ash, Skyler Jo Ash, Payton Boyer, and Paisley Jo Boyer.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday August 5, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Jeff Richards officiating. Burial at Big Rivers Cemetery.

