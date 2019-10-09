{{featured_button_text}}
BONNE TERRE -- Darlene Mae Pigg, age 91, of Bonne Terre passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington. Darlene was born August 3, 1928, to the late Virgil C. and Bessie (DeClue) Cash in Bonne Terre. Darlene was a member of First Christian Church of Bonne Terre and she loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Lee Pigg; and brother, Lee Cash.

She is survived by her children, Russ (Mary) Pigg, Jewell (Terry) Peppers, and Randy (Robyn) Pigg; grandchildren, Brooke, Matt, Chris, Kim, Jared, Laura, and Emily; great-grandchildren, Madison, Makenna, Peyton, Brody, Kinsley, Ellie, and Abigail; brother, Paul (Helen) Cash; and many other friends and family.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, 2019m from 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre with Pastor Bob Webb officiating. Interment will follow at Bonne Terre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church of Bonne Terre 47 W Johnson Street. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

