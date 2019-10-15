DESLOGE -- Rolla Darrell Bradley, 75, of Farmington passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family on October 14, 2019, at 8:10 a.m. He was born July 9, 1944, and was preceded in death by his parents Rolla Bradley (killed in action during WWII), Venita Anderson Bradley Byers, Howard Byers, and sister-in-law, Ann Byers.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bonnie Holdman Bradley; son, Chad Bradley and wife Debbie; grandchildren, Peyton, Trevor and Reagan. He is also survived by brothers, Charles Byers, Roger (Jeannie) Byers, Grady (Ronda) Byers, Mark (Paula) Byers; and sister, Connie (Stan) Lucas; as well as a host of other family members, nieces, and nephews.
Darrell proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era, where he attained the rank of sergeant. He worked as a supervisor at the Chrysler Corporation in Fenton. Darrell was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church. Previously, he was a member at the Leadwood First Church of God, where he served in many capacities. Before becoming a member at St. Francois Country Club, he was a member and board member at Leadbelt Golf Club. Darrell loved his family, especially his three precious grandchildren. He enjoyed watching their sporting events and was an avid golfer and Cardinal Baseball fan.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will resume Saturday morning, October 19, 2019, at the Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Services will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Ron Beaton officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Kindred Hospice, 4783 Flat River Rd., Farmington, MO 63640. Please view obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
