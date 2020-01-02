{{featured_button_text}}
PARK HILLS -- Darrell Edward Boren 88, of Farmington passed away January 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born December 24, 1931, in Esther, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Boren and Ruby (Williams) Boren; two brothers, Harold Boren, and Keith Boren; and sister, Bonnie Oaks.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Shirley Jean (Barnhouse) Boren; children, Carrie Lynn Hill and husband Joe, Laura Ann Pirtle and husband Dexter, and Brian Edward Boren and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Bobby Pirtle and wife Haley, Sara Cole and husband Jeremy, Travis Pirtle and wife Mandi, Joey Kernan and wife Kelli, Andy Pirtle, Zane Boren, and Gage Boren; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Taylor, Braden, Natalie, Kaden, Alex, Macie, Brody, Nate, Emma, Avery, and Kate; two brothers, Fred Boren Jr. and Rita, and Gary Boren; two sisters, Donna Bloom, and Ruby Rawson and Stan; sister-in-law, Holly Boren.

Darrell served in the United States Air Force., after which he worked for McDonnell Douglas for 38 years until he retired in 1992. He was part of the original Space Program which included the Mercury and Gemini Missions. He was the engineer who did the last minute testing of the equipment before the astronauts entered the space capsule before launch.

Thank you to Serenity Hospice for their special care.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Melvin Weiss officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice.

