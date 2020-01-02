PARK HILLS -- Darrell Edward Boren 88, of Farmington passed away January 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born December 24, 1931, in Esther, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Boren and Ruby (Williams) Boren; two brothers, Harold Boren, and Keith Boren; and sister, Bonnie Oaks.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Shirley Jean (Barnhouse) Boren; children, Carrie Lynn Hill and husband Joe, Laura Ann Pirtle and husband Dexter, and Brian Edward Boren and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Bobby Pirtle and wife Haley, Sara Cole and husband Jeremy, Travis Pirtle and wife Mandi, Joey Kernan and wife Kelli, Andy Pirtle, Zane Boren, and Gage Boren; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Taylor, Braden, Natalie, Kaden, Alex, Macie, Brody, Nate, Emma, Avery, and Kate; two brothers, Fred Boren Jr. and Rita, and Gary Boren; two sisters, Donna Bloom, and Ruby Rawson and Stan; sister-in-law, Holly Boren.
You have free articles remaining.
Darrell served in the United States Air Force., after which he worked for McDonnell Douglas for 38 years until he retired in 1992. He was part of the original Space Program which included the Mercury and Gemini Missions. He was the engineer who did the last minute testing of the equipment before the astronauts entered the space capsule before launch.
Thank you to Serenity Hospice for their special care.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Melvin Weiss officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.